Bronx Summer Jam to return in June with two stages of local musicians

Mark your calendars, Bronx Summer Jam is returning with a lineup of local musicians that fully embody The Bronx.

On June 30, the Bronx-based production brand Siren & Kings will host the third annual Bronx Summer Jam at Bronx Park East. In 2019, Sounds & Sirens and The Fox & King, both Bronx-based companies, teamed up to combine their media forces, and in 2022 the group created this festival to help jump-start live music in the Bronx community in a judgment-free and cultural space.

“I’m inspired and humbled by our progress with Bronx Summer Jam over the last few years,” DJ Mike said, Founder of Sounds & Sirens. “I’ve always believed that music brings people together in the of best ways. Bronx Summer Jam expands on that year after year, fostering community, promoting artists, and providing a free platform for people to come and experience what local music is all about.”

Like in years past, the show is a free all-ages show that is looking to create a positive cultural experience for the community at large. This year, the festival will take place across two stages: the Kings Stage and the Sirens Stage.

The full lineup will be announced at a later date.

“Good things come in three’s – and our 3rd annual Bronx Summer Jam is no different,” Fernando Michael, founder of The Fox & King, said. “It takes a community effort to produce an event like this, and I truly couldn’t be more grateful to see the massive love and support we’ve received since announcing our return. On June 30th – we celebrate The Bronx!”

Bronx Summer Jam will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to get a good view of the shows. For more information, visit bronxsummerjam.com.