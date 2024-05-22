Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx Summer Jam to return in June with two stages of local musicians

By Posted on
IMG_2703
Photo courtesy of Bronx Summer Jam

Mark your calendars, Bronx Summer Jam is returning with a lineup of local musicians that fully embody The Bronx.

On June 30, the Bronx-based production brand Siren & Kings will host the third annual Bronx Summer Jam at Bronx Park East. In 2019, Sounds & Sirens and The Fox & King, both Bronx-based companies, teamed up to combine their media forces, and in 2022 the group created this festival to help jump-start live music in the Bronx community in a judgment-free and cultural space.

“I’m inspired and humbled by our progress with Bronx Summer Jam over the last few years,” DJ Mike said, Founder of Sounds & Sirens. “I’ve always believed that music brings people together in the of best ways. Bronx Summer Jam expands on that year after year, fostering community, promoting artists, and providing a free platform for people to come and experience what local music is all about.”

July Quin performs at Bronx Summer Jam in 2023.Photo courtesy of Bronx Summer Jam

Like in years past, the show is a free all-ages show that is looking to create a positive cultural experience for the community at large. This year, the festival will take place across two stages: the Kings Stage and the Sirens Stage. 

The full lineup will be announced at a later date.

“Good things come in three’s – and our 3rd annual Bronx Summer Jam is no different,” Fernando Michael, founder of The Fox & King, said. “It takes a community effort to produce an event like this, and I truly couldn’t be more grateful to see the massive love and support we’ve received since announcing our return. On June 30th – we celebrate The Bronx!”

Bronx Summer Jam will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to get a good view of the shows. For more information, visit bronxsummerjam.com

Photo courtesy of Bronx Summer Jam

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

