Here’s where you can listen outdoor music this summer in Manhattan

SummerStage is offering a full lineup of outdoor shows this summer.

Summer is upon us, and in New York City that means more concerts and events are happening in the open air.

Luckily, for the city’s avid concert-goers, there are tons of (mostly free) summer concerts that you can attend. Here’s a look at where you can catch some outdoor music in Manhattan throughout the summer.

June:

June 1 – Andra Day in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival. Central Park, 6 p.m. Free.

June 8 – KES. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

June 13 – Kim Gordon / Sun Ra Arkestra / Slauson Malone 1. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free

June 15 – THE AUSSIE BBQ: Jebediah / Last Dinosaurs / Northeast Party House / Sheppard / Sycco / Thelma Plum in Association with Sounds Australia and the American Australian Association. Central Park, 4 p.m. Free.

June 16 – Corinne Bailey Rae / Dixson in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival. Central Park, 6 p.m. Free.

June 18 – The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital featuring Leah Hawkins, Mario Chang, Michael Sumuel. Central Park, 7 p.m. Free.

June 19 – Masego / Jordan Ward. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

June 22 – The Yussef Dayes Experience / Aneesa Strings / Dana and Alden in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

June 23 – T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Tour. Central Park, 6:30 p.m. Benefit.

June 24 – The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Hannah Jones, Matthew Cairns. Jackie Robinson Park, 7 p.m. Free.

June 26 – Caifanes + Café Tacvba. Central Park, 6 p.m. Benefit.

June 27 – Ethel Cain with Special Guest Teethe. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

June 28 – Utopia Pride: Above & Beyond and Spencer Brown. Central Park, 6:30 p.m. Benefit.

June 29 – Pride Disco with Trixie Matell, Amanda Lepore, and Jess King. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

June 30 – Dreamland Pride. Central Park, 3 p.m. Benefit.

July:

July 1 – Madison Cunningham / LA LOM / John-Robert / Corrente: Beatriz Mira & Tiago Barreiros. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

July 7 – Ezra Collective / Celeste / Da Chick DJ in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

July 10 – LAMC and Latin GRAMMY 25th Anniversary: Fonseca / Israel Fernández / Bruses. Central Park, 6 p.m. Free.

July 11 – Counting Crows. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

July 13 – LAMC: BRESH. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

July 14 – Bastille Day: IAM / Magic System / The Avener / Laurie Darmon / Femi the Scorpion in association with the Consulate General of France. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

July 17 – The Saw Doctors/The Coronas. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

July 21 – Proyecto Uno / Milly Quezada / DJ Miquelito & Excarlet Molina in association with 97.9 La Mega. Central Park, 6 p.m. Free.

July 24 – Arooj Aftab / Sid Sriram / EMEL. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

July 27 – Piano People in the Park: Scorpion Kings / DBN GoGo / Kelvin MoMo / DJ Moma / DJ Tunez. Central Park, 3 p.m. Benefit.

July 28 – Catalan Sounds On Tour: Sidonie / Balkan Paradise Orchestra / Lau Noah / DJ Turmix in association with the Institut Ramon Llull. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

July 31 – Elevation Worship: Praise Party! Central Park, 6 p.m. Benefit.

August:

Aug. 1 – Blue Note Presents: Robert Glasper Featuring Yebba. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

Aug. 3 – The Originals. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free

Aug. 4 – Galactic featuring Irma Thomas / The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

Aug. 7 – Ballet Hispanico. Central Park. 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 8 – David Cross and Super Pals featuring Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Silverman, Fred Armisen, Zach Zucker, Sean Patton and more TBA. Central Park, 6:30 p.m. Benefit.

Aug. 10 – VP Records 45th Anniversary. Central Park, 6 p.m. Free.

Aug. 16 – Jazzmobile & Summerstage Present: A Max Roach 100th Tribute with: M’Boom, featuring Warren Smith and Joe Chambers | The Kojo Melche Roney Experience. Marcus Garvey Park, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 17 – Palmwine Festival NYC: Show Dem Camp feat. The Cavemen & Friends in association with Move Forward Music. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

Aug. 17 – The Soapbox Presents: The Life of the Party. Marcus Garvey Park, 6 p.m. Free.

Aug. 18 – Special Uptown Edition: Celebrating 40 years of Red Alert & Ralph McDaniels Video Music Box. Marcus Garvey Park, 5 p.m. Free.

Aug. 18 – Funk Flex Birthday Party with Live performances by Slick Rick, Dana Dane, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Maseo & Funk Flex. Central Park. Free.

Aug. 21 – The Gaslight Anthem / Joyce Manor / Pinkshift. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

Aug. 22 – Brazilian Day: Alcione / Larissa Luz / DJ Malfeitona / Film screening: “Gerson King Combo” in association with 28th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival. Central Park, 5 p.m. Free.

Aug. 23 – Hip-Hop Is The LOML Tour: The Roots ft. Jungle Brothers / Digable Planets. Central Park, 5 p.m. Benefit.

Aug. 23 – Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Christian McBride Big Band / Wallace Roney Jr in partnership with Jazzmobile. Marcus Garvey Park, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 24 – Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Carmen Lundy / Helen Sung / Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few / Tyreek McDole / DJ KulturedChild aka Angelika Beener. Marcus Garvey Park, 3 p.m. Free.

Aug. 25 – Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Louis Hayes / SuperBlue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter ft. Huntertones / Ekep Nkwelle / Alexis Lombre / DJ KulturedChild aka Angelika Beener. Tompkins Square Park, 3 p.m. Free.

Aug. 27 – Snail Mail / Tim Heidecker / Fenne Lily. 5 p.m. Free.

Bryant Park, 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues

May:

May 31 – New York City Opera: Puccini Celebration. 7 p.m., Free.

June:

June 1 – New York City Opera: Puccini Celebration, 7 p.m. Free.

June 6 – Contemporary Dance: Sidra Bell, Ballet Tech, and TBA, 7 p.m. Free.

June 7 – Contemporary Dance: David Dorfman, Soles of Duende, and Joffrey Concert Group, 7 p.m. Free.

June 14 – Contemporary Dance: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, Robin Dunn, and Kevin Wynn Tribute, 7 p.m. Free.

June 21 – Jazzmobile: Sarah Vaughan Centennial, 7 p.m. Free.

June 28 – Emerging Music Festival Day One, 7 p.m. Free.

June 29 – Emerging Music Festival Day Two, 7 p.m. Free.

July:

July 5 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Tania León and The Harlem Chamber Players, 7 p.m. Free.

July 12 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Thandiswa Mazwai, 7 p.m. Free.

July 19 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Louis Cato, 7 p.m. Free.

July 26 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Michael Olatuja & Lagos Pepper Soup, 7 p.m. Free.

August:

Aug. 2 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: La Excelencia, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 9 – Joe’s Pub: Broadway en Spanglish: Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 10 – New Victory Theater: Ephrat Asherie + Barkin/Selissen Project, 5 p.m. Free.

Aug. 16 – World Music Institute: Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 17 – Jalopy Theatre: Cristina Vane, Slavic Soul Party!, and Guachinangos, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 23 – New York City Opera: Tosca, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 24 – New York City Opera: Tosca, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 30 – Asian American Arts Alliance: Vijay Iyer Trio, 7 p.m. Free.

Aug. 31 – Contemporary Dance: Mark Morris Dance Group, Blacks in Ballet, and Reed Luplau, 7 p.m. Free.

June 12, 8:00 p.m.

Central Park, Great Lawn, Manhattan

Westside entrances: West 81st or 86th Streets at Central Park West

Eastside entrances: East 79th or 85th Streets at Fifth Avenue

Rockefeller Park, Battery Park City

July 11 – Los Lobos, 6:30 p.m. Free.

July 18 – Hooray for the Riff Raff, 6;30 p.m. Free.

July 25 – Leela James, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Aug. 1 – Abraham Alexander, 6;30 p.m. Free.

Doors open at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Free.

June 19 – Chayce Beckham

June 26 – David Archuleta

July 10 – Brynn Cartelli

July 17 – Ray Bull

July 31 – Beach Weather

Aug. 7 – Keke Palmer

Times Square all summer

DJ Sets: Tuesdays, 5 p.m. Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 45th & 46th Streets

Jazz in Times Square: Thursdays, 5 p.m. Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 45th & 46th Streets.

Summer Friday Concerts: Fridays, 6 p.m. Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 45th & 46th Streets.

Free concerts at Hudson River Park

Sunset on the Hudson: Every Friday from May 31-June 28, 6:30 p.m., Pier 45.

Jazz at Pier 84: Every Wednesday from June 5-Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Pier 84. Click here for the full schedule.

Blues by the Boardwalk: Every Thursday from June 6-29, 6:30 p.m., Pier 97.

Blues BBQ Festival: Aug. 10, 1 – 8 p.m., Pier 76.

Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City

A few highlights:

