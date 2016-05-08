Hasson Durham arrested for attempted rape in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Police said the attack happened on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

Police arrested a man on Saturday who they said tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.

Hasson Durham, 21, attacked a woman on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. at a residential building in the vicinity of Driggs Avenue and South Eighth Street near the Williamsburg Bridge, according to the NYPD.

Police said Durham, of Brooklyn, followed the 37-year-old woman into a residential building and up a stairway, where he pulled her pants and underwear down. The victim yelled and fought her attacker off, according to police.

Durham was charged with attempted rape, stalking, sexually motivated burglary, forcible touching and sexual abuse.

Attorney information was not immediately available.