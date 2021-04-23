Have your guac paid for by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson when you dine at or order from a NYC restaurant

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been cooking up something special. Can you smell what it is?

Johnson has just announced his “Guac on The Rock” initiative in order to encourage people across the nation to support their local bars and restaurants. Whether you want to eat indoors, outdoors or take your meal to-go, you can be eligible for “Guac on The Rock.”

“Guac on The Rock” comes just in time to celebrate Johnson’s May 2 birthday and Cinco de Mayo. From May 1 to May 5, anyone (21 years and older) who purchases a Teremana Tequila cocktail and an order of guacamole from their local restaurant will be personally reimbursed for their guacamole by Johnson for up to $10 via Venmo.

During the initiative, Johnson’s Teremana Tequila will reimburse restaurant goers across the country for up to $1 million in orders of guacamole. “Guac on The Rock” will spur consumer confidence and generate millions of dollars of additional revenue and tips for restaurants and their servers that have been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic.

“I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round,” Johnson said. “These people need our help and support to get back in business. Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!” he continued.

To get your “Guac on The Rock,” upload your itemized restaurant receipt showing your Teremana and guacamole order directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code at the restaurant. Once approved, reimbursement funds of up to $10 will be transferred directly into your Venmo account.

To locate restaurants near you that carry Johnson’s ultra-premium, small-batch Teremana Tequila, visit the Find Us page at Teremana.com.

Participants must be ages 21 and older and residents of the United States.