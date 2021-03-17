Cuomo lifts restrictions on indoor gym classes while food and beverage curfews remain unchanged | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The few remaining yellow zone clusters, mostly in Queens and the Bronx will be lifted and those communities can enjoy freedoms of the rest of the city starting March 22, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

This will go hand-in-hand with gyms being allowed to open indoor classes and the 11 p.m. curfew for bowling alleys and movie theaters will be lifted while restaurants and bars will need to close at the current required time, Coumo said.

But food and beverage establishments will be evaluated in April.

“[Indoor gym classes] will also be subject to the protocols that have been in place all across the state 33% capacity, sign in with contact information, they schedule the classes to allow cleaning, disinfection, masks, social distancing, shared equipment cleaned,” Cuomo said. “We have serious issues. It’s not just the COVID, COVID created a number of ancillary issues; we have a tremendous public safety issue, we have a crime problem.”

Among the problems Cuomo spoke of are the pending budget being negotiated in Albany, but he declined, in advance, any questions pertaining to the law firm the state Assembly appointed to investigate the sexual misconduct violations against him. The ultimate objective of this particular investigation will decide whether or not the legislature moves forward with impeachment.