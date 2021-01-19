Here are a few ways you can watch the Biden/Harris inauguration ceremony | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tomorrow, millions of Americans will tune in to watch President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 20. Aside from some guests, the inauguration will have no spectators this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will also be under heavy guard as a result of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Major networks such as CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC and CNN will be airing the historic event. For those who don’t have cable, the event will be live-streamed for free on YouTube and bideninaugural.org.

Though you can watch on your own in the comfort of your home, there are a few ways you can watch with the New York City community. Here are a couple of inauguration day watch events that you can take part in on Wednesday.

Free Coffee/Tea Inauguration Watch Party

planted, 361 6th Avenue

Starting at 11 a.m., planted is kicking off an inauguration watch party in their heated outdoor terrace. Those who come by to watch the inauguration can help themselves to free coffee and tea. The offer will be available until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Columbia Democrats Inauguration Celebration

Virtual

Join the Columbia University Democrats as they livestream the inauguration. The stream will begin at 11:30 a.m. over Zoom, the link to which is on their Facebook event. After watching the ceremony, the group will conduct a phone campaign regarding the upcoming impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

Inauguration Watch Party

Virtual

Starting at 11:30 a.m. The Democratic National Committee is hosting a virtual watch party based in the Bronx. Anyone in the city (or across the world) can sign on to watch and welcome President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House.

Presidential Inauguration Watch Party – Pace University

Virtual

Pace University is hosting a watch party over Zoom that anyone can join, though be sure to RSVP beforehand. The stream, which is hosted by the university’s Center for Community Action and Research and the Office of Multicultural Affairs PLV and NYC, will kick off at 11;30 a.m.