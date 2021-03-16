Here are some indoor and outdoor art exhibits in New York City to explore this spring | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Things are looking up New Yorkers! COVID-19 restrictions are easing and the weather is improving almost daily.

Take advantage of the longer, warmer days while remaining safe. We’ve included a handful of indoor and outdoor art exhibits for you to visit this spring.

Brookfield Place Public Art Installations — Indoors, 230 Vesey St., Manhattan

Walk through Brookfield Place any day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view not one but two new art installations. Have your perceptions changed by artist Anne View’s digitally made vinyl artwork float? Travel to the exploited and vulnerable Columbian rainforests through Tatiana Arocha’s monochromatic pieces. Each exhibition will be on display for the public until July 5, 2021.

Up South Textile Installation — Outdoors, 153rd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, Manhattan

Check out Up South in Colonel Young Triangle Park, a visual interpretation constructed by an array of artists through numerous textile mediums. The public installation honors individuals who birthed the movements leading up to, during and after The Harlem Renaissance and is presented by Harlem Needle Arts (HNA). The installation is on view through July 31, 2021.

Interactive Reflect at Domino Park — Outdoors, 300 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

Light up the East River waterfront at Brooklyn-native artist Jen Lewin’s interactive installation titled Reflect. By day, the sculpture mirrors the sky and surrounding environment. By night, the installation is lit up by bright colors that change when you walk on them! Guests can visit and interact with the exhibit in a socially distanced manner through April 15, 2021.

New Visions for Iris Photography — Outdoors, Across New York City’s Five Boroughs

Spend a day art-hopping around New York City’s five boroughs by following the location map of Awol Erizku’s New Visions for Iris installations. Erizku’s body of 13 bold and vibrant photographs is on display at 350 JCDecaux bus shelters around the city. His work highlights the paradoxes of how hybrid identities are treated within American society. Erizku’s photography will be up for display through June 20, 2021.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY — Indoors, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn

Quick! Grab your tickets for KAWS: WHAT PARTY now on display at Brooklyn Museum. The exhibition features broad-ranging works from the popular artist including rarely seen graffiti and notebooks, paintings and sculptures, small collectibles, furniture and installations of his renowned COMPANION figures. The highly anticipated exhibition will be at Brooklyn Museum until Sept. 5, 2021.

The séances aren’t helping at The Met — Outdoors, 1000 Fifth Avenue, Manhattan

View Met-worthy sculptures from the outside of the famous museum. The séances aren’t helping, created by artist Carol Bove, is the second commission ever to be featured on The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Fifth Ave. facade. Guests can view Bove’s four abstract and Art Deco sculptures made of sandblasted, contorted stainless-steel tubes and reflective aluminum disks through Nov. 2021.

Electric Dandelions — Outdoors, 19 Fulton St., Manhattan

Enjoy fireworks on any night of the week through April 30, 2021, at South Street Seaport. Each evening at dusk, the series of 10, 28-foot-tall structures light up the night with vibrant colors and sparkling lights creating a beautiful firework-like display. If you’re in the area, check-out more notable installations including Daisies and The Hands of Inspiration.