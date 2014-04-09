Hillary Clinton book will come out June 10

The memoir will detail her service from 2009 to 2013 as secretary of state.

The latest book by Hillary Clinton, this one detailing her service from 2009 to 2013 as secretary of state, will come out June 10.

The date was unveiled on a website devoted to the book that said Clinton, a possible presidential candidate, “shares candid reflections about key moments during her time as Secretary of State as well as her thoughts about how to navigate the challenges of the 21st Century.”

Publisher Simon & Schuster declined to share the book’s title, how much it will cost, whether Clinton worked with a ghost writer, or to what degree the book details her experience with the attack of the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.

When Clinton struck a deal with Simon & Schuster last year, a press release said her upcoming book “will cover the killing of Osama Bin Laden; the overthrow of the Qaddafi regime in Libya; the transitions in Iraq and Afghanistan; the Arab Spring; the pivot to the Asia-Pacific; the rise of new powers like China, Brazil, Turkey and India; building coalitions to deal with Iran and North Korea” and “trends shaping the global landscape.”

On Tuesday, Clinton “I’m thinking about it,” when asked if she plans to run for president in 2016 during a San Francisco speaking engagement.

Clinton, the author of “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us,” and “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Kids’ Letters to the First Pets,” reportedly received an $8 million advance for a previous best seller, “Living History.”