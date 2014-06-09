Hillary Clinton NYC book signing

The former secretary of state’s new book focuses on her time in that position.

Hillary Clinton will appear at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Union Square Barnes & Noble (33 E. 17th St.) to sign copies of her new book, “Hard Choices,” kicking off her national tour to promote the tome.

“A limited number of wristbands will be distributed,” beginning at 8 a.m., for those hoping for a Clinton signature on their fly leaf. Only one book per customer will be signed, according to Barnes & Noble.

“Hard Choices” is Clinton’s account of the crises, choices and challenges she faced as the 67th secretary of state.