Hillary Clinton hosting campaign event at Apollo Theater

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Although she won’t be taking part in amateur night, Hillary Clinton will be gracing the stage at the Apollo Theater Wednesday.

The Democratic presidential hopeful’s campaign website listed an event at the historic theater in Harlem that starts at 11:30 a.m.

According to the website, the event is the kick-off to Clinton’s campaigning in New York ahead of the April 19 primary.

Anyone who wants to attend must RSVP for the event. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., so if you want a good seat you might want to get there early.