News Man killed in Crown Heights hit-and-run, NYPD says A man was fatally struck at the corner of Albany Avenue and Park Place, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated September 16, 2019 8:04 AM Police are looking for the driver of a gray sedan who fled the scene after fatally hitting a 30-year-old man in Crown Heights early Sunday morning. Officers received a call at 5:30 a.m. about a man struck at the corner of Albany Avenue and Park Place, the NYPD said. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man in the street, with severe trauma to his head and torso. The driver of the sedan also hit several unoccupied parked cars before fleeing, cops said. The victim, Kassim Matthews, who lived a block away from the accident site, was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center, where police said he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.