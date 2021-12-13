Taking flight: Hochul unveils massive $9.5 billion JFK Terminal One airport megaproject

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a grand vision Monday for New York and how people from around the world will access it, including a brand new JFK Terminal One.

“We plan with that announcement here today to transform JFK [Airport] into, I’m told to say, ‘One of the top airports in the world.’ I don’t know why I can’t say the best airport in the world,” Hochul beamed from her Midtown office on Dec. 13.

The proposed $9.5 billion JFK Terminal One will boast 23 new gates and will be the largest international terminal at a whopping 2.4 million square feet; it will replace the current Terminals 1 and 2, and the former Terminal 3 site.

The jaw-dropping production is not only set to be the world’s largest international terminal in terms of sheer scale, it will also have the distinction of being the largest private investment ever committed to a U.S. airport terminal.

“We are so interconnected with the rest of the globe. We want people to come from all over to find themselves right at the doorstep of New York. So, they find the opportunity to go here, visit New York, visit our friends in New Jersey, see upstate New York and continue their journey across this nation. But come here first and we have 23 new international gates. It’s going to be extraordinary. We plan to be able to handle over 20 million customers a year. That’s incredible as well,” Hochul said.

Pending Board approval, the Port Authority is set to finalize the new terminal’s lease and construction as soon as this week. The project will be privately financed by a consortium of labor, operating and financial partners, and designed by AECOM Tishman.

Construction on JFK Terminal One will begin on or about mid-2022, and potentially completed in phases — with 14 gates built by 2026, five more by 2028, and finished by 2032.

“But when it is done, it’ll be an experience that is worthy of the name New York, and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy. And as John Kennedy once said, ‘Every accomplishment starts with a simple decision to try.’ We’ve done that. We are more than trying. We’re going to get it done. And I thank everyone who’s part of reimagining New York State as a whole, our transportation hubs, our infrastructure opportunities. I am so proud to be able to help lead this state into a whole new era and it starts with announcements like these and we’re going to continue to unlock New York State’s full potential,” Hochul said.

The JFK Terminal One project also aims to simplify the airport roadway, making arrivals and departures a seamless experience. It also includes public art installations, family friendly amenities (such as play areas and greenspace) extensive lighting from the high ceilings, and green features for sustainability using electric ground service equipment to reduce diesel fumes.

In addition to the creation of a new terminal, Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton shared that this endeavor will deliver on its multi-year commitment in Southeast Queens reinvestment, increasing work opportunities, educational programs, and small businesses. This project alone, he said, will be a major contributor to the region’s economic recovery, with more than 10,000 local jobs, and over 6,000 union construction jobs.

“Today’s announcement really is a historic one. And it is, as the governor said, a vote of confidence in JFK Airport. It is a vote of confidence in the recovery of air traffic in a post pandemic world. And it is an enormous vote of confidence in the future vitality of New York and New Jersey, the entire region,” Cotton said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Congressman Gregory Meeks, both of whom serve on the JFK Advisory Council, were also in attendance for the historic announcement. Applauding the governor for the jobs that they believe the terminal will bring to the borough they serve, the officials believe the plan will ensure Queens serves as the link hub that connects travelers.