Queens carnage: Allegedly drunk, speeding driver kills two, injures four in violent crash near JFK Airport

An alleged drunk and speeding driver faces manslaughter charges after he T-boned another car, killing a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in it and seriously injuring himself and three passengers, near JFK Airport in Queens on Saturday night, according to police reports.

Cops arrested 42-year-old Tyrone Absolam of Jamaica, Queens, on a laundry list of related charges after he rammed into the car of Diana Granobles, 31, and her daughter Isabella, both of Long Island, at the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on July 24, cops said.

Granobles was heading east on Rockaway Boulevard and was to making a left turn onto Guy R Brewer when Absolam, heading west on Rockaway Boulevard, collided with her at high speed.

The collision totaled both vehicles and sent debris all over the busy intersection, as documented in photos from the scene.

Absolam was driving with his girlfriend and her two children in tow, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, but all four occupants of that car survived.

First responders rushed to the scene and police and firefighters extracted Granobles and her daughter from the vehicle with severe injuries. Paramedics brought them to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Absolam and his 38-year-old girlfriend were also brought to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition, while her two children were brought to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to police.

After an investigation by NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, cops slapped Absolam with a slew of charges, including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and drunk driving.

He, along with the other three survivors from his vehicle, remain in serious condition at the hospitals.

Saturday’s collision comes after a rash of road carnage in the Five Boroughs the weekend before, including a driver whose car blew up in flames after he smashed into a railroad track pillar in Brooklyn, a motorist killing a pedestrian lying in a Queens crosswalk, and an allegedly drunk driver hitting a Citi Bike rider in Manhattan.

During the last decade, another five people have perished in traffic violence at the intersection of nine-lane Rockaway Boulevard and Guy R Brewer Boulevard, where there have been a whopping 106 crashes injuring 195 people since 2011, according to the website NYC Crash Mapper.

This year is on track to being the deadliest on New York City streets under the Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, with more people killed during the first six months of 2021 than during any previous first half of the year since he took office in 2014, a recent report found.