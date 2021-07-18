Driver fatally strikes pedestrian lying in Queens crosswalk

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A driver fatally ran over a young man lying in the middle of a street near the Queens/Brooklyn border early Sunday morning, according to the Police Department.

Jose Flores-Sanches, 29, was lying on his back in the crosswalk at Menahan Street in Ridgewood at 2:37 a.m. on July 18, when the 64-year-old driver heading southeast on Cypress Avenue turned onto Menahan Street and struck him with his vehicle, according to cops.

Police don’t know why Flores-Sanches was splayed out on the road just two blocks away from his Greene Avenue home in Bushwick before the collision.

The driver remained on the scene and police have not made any arrests.

Over the past decade, there has only been one other collision with three people injured at that intersection, according to data collected by NYC Crash Mapper, a relatively little number compared to just down the block at Grove Street, where there have been seven crashes with seven injured and one person killed since 2011.

The collision marks at least the third serious crash this weekend, after a sports car driver plummeted into a Long Island Rail Road track on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday and an allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into a Citi Bike rider in Manhattan Sunday morning.