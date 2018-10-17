News Man wanted after ex-police lieutenant, wife assaulted in Brooklyn home, NYPD says Two other suspects in the home invasion were arrested last week. Tyrique Rushing, 20, is wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of a former police lieutenant and his wife in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated October 17, 2018 8:24 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The NYPD identified the third suspect Tuesday in the assault and robbery of a former police lieutenant and his wife in Brooklyn. Photos of the man, Tyrique Rushing, 20, were released by the NYPD Tuesday. Rushing, another man and a woman broke into the couple’s Marine Park home, near Madison Place and Avenue R, on Oct. 8, sexually assaulted the 71-year-old woman, cut the 72-year-old ex-lieutenant's cheek and stole his handgun and car, cops said. Lance Jyrkinen, 20, and Shirnel Sobers, 25, were arrested later that day after they were found with the stolen vehicle, but Rushing remains at large. Jyrkinen and Sobers, both of whom are homeless, were each charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday, police said. With Alison Fox By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 3rd suspect wanted after ex-cop, wife assaulted in Brooklyn: NYPDTwo suspects were arrested Tuesday, police said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.