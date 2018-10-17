The NYPD identified the third suspect Tuesday in the assault and robbery of a former police lieutenant and his wife in Brooklyn.

Photos of the man, Tyrique Rushing, 20, were released by the NYPD Tuesday.

Rushing, another man and a woman broke into the couple’s Marine Park home, near Madison Place and Avenue R, on Oct. 8, sexually assaulted the 71-year-old woman, cut the 72-year-old ex-lieutenant's cheek and stole his handgun and car, cops said.

Lance Jyrkinen, 20, and Shirnel Sobers, 25, were arrested later that day after they were found with the stolen vehicle, but Rushing remains at large.

Jyrkinen and Sobers, both of whom are homeless, were each charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday, police said.

With Alison Fox