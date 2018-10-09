Police had two people in custody and were looking for a third after the trio broke into the Brooklyn home of a retired police lieutenant and sexually assaulted his 71-year-old wife on Monday, cops said.

The suspects entered the Marine Park home through an unlocked side door before 6 a.m. on Monday, and went to the second floor where both the woman and her 72-year-old husband were sleeping.

The suspects allegedly put a pillow over the woman's face and threatened her, demanding cash and jewelry.

"Say anything, you're dead," police said they told her.

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted and tied up with duct tape. Her husband, who retired from the department, was cut on the cheek with a box cutter.

Police said he went and got his own gun and the suspects fled, stealing his blue 2012 Honda Civic.

The gun appears to be missing, but it was not immediately clear if it was stolen.

Police had a woman and a man in custody on Tuesday with charges pending.