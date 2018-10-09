LATEST PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
News

Ex-police lieutenant, wife assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion, police say

Two people are in custody with charges pending while a third assailant is sought.

Police have two suspects in custody in a

Police have two suspects in custody in a Brooklyn home invasion. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

Police had two people in custody and were looking for a third after the trio broke into the Brooklyn home of a retired police lieutenant and sexually assaulted his 71-year-old wife on Monday, cops said.

The suspects entered the Marine Park home through an unlocked side door before 6 a.m. on Monday, and went to the second floor where both the woman and her 72-year-old husband were sleeping. 

The suspects allegedly put a pillow over the woman's face and threatened her, demanding cash and jewelry. 

"Say anything, you're dead," police said they told her. 

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted and tied up with duct tape. Her husband, who retired from the department, was cut on the cheek with a box cutter. 

Police said he went and got his own gun and the suspects fled, stealing his blue 2012 Honda Civic. 

The gun appears to be missing, but it was not immediately clear if it was stolen. 

Police had a woman and a man in custody on Tuesday with charges pending.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

Trump Soho is just one of the many How much of the city does President Trump own?
A Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the most endangered Rare sea turtle lays eggs on Queens beach
On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, Tina Fey and 52nd Street renamed W. Fetch Street in honor of 'Mean Girls'
Justin Bieber hits New York Fashion Week for Celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week: See photos
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the looming L train shutdown
John Delutro, the Cannoli King dishes on how he got the nickname