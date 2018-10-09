News Ex-police lieutenant, wife assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion, police say Two people are in custody with charges pending while a third assailant is sought. Police have two suspects in custody in a Brooklyn home invasion. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated October 9, 2018 12:01 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police had two people in custody and were looking for a third after the trio broke into the Brooklyn home of a retired police lieutenant and sexually assaulted his 71-year-old wife on Monday, cops said. The suspects entered the Marine Park home through an unlocked side door before 6 a.m. on Monday, and went to the second floor where both the woman and her 72-year-old husband were sleeping. The suspects allegedly put a pillow over the woman's face and threatened her, demanding cash and jewelry. "Say anything, you're dead," police said they told her. Police said the woman was sexually assaulted and tied up with duct tape. Her husband, who retired from the department, was cut on the cheek with a box cutter. Police said he went and got his own gun and the suspects fled, stealing his blue 2012 Honda Civic. The gun appears to be missing, but it was not immediately clear if it was stolen. Police had a woman and a man in custody on Tuesday with charges pending. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.