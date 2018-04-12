Members of Girl Scout Troop 6000 continue a cookie sale at the Kellogg's NYC Cafe in Union Square through the weekend.

Troop 6000 is made up of girls who live in homeless shelters throughout New York City, and the sale is the first for the group. "They have been wanting to do this for so long, said Corinthia Fludd, Troop 6000's recruiting specialist.

The girls have a goal of selling 6,000 boxes of cookies. Interested customers can visit the Scouts from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with additional hours to be added this weekend.