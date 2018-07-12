News Homeless Girl Scout Troop 6000 expands to all 5 boroughs: Chirlane McCray The troop first stole NYers’ hearts via its first cookie drive, which far surpassed the Girl Scouts’ goal of 6,000 boxes. The Girl Scouts of Troop 6000 are now throughout all boroughs, Chirlane McCray announced at City Hall on Thursday. Photo Credit: Ed Reed / Mayoral Photography Office By Abigail Weinberg abigail.weinberg@amny.com Updated July 12, 2018 7:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The homeless Girl Scout troop that saw New Yorkers braving long lines to support its inaugural cookie drive is now 500 strong. Troop 6000, which started about 18 months ago at a homeless shelter in Queens, has since expanded to all five boroughs, first lady Chirlane McCray announced at a new conference Thursday, surrounded by more than a dozen Scouts in green, blue and brown vests. “These Scouts are learning to tackle challenges with courage, confidence and character,” McCray said at City Hall. “I can’t wait to see what kind of leaders they become.” Sweetness for Troop 6000 was evident when the girls sold more than 32,000 boxes of cookies at Union Square in April — far surpassing an initial goal of 6,000. Some people simply donated money to the troop during the sale, giving more than $15,400. Those who did wait in line for cookies stood for up to 30 minutes. The Department of Homeless Services and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York established Troop 6000 in February 2017. That July, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that his office would, with money from the Mayor’s Fund, invest more than $1 million to the group’s expansion, which wrapped up this month. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer more homeless girls across the five boroughs the opportunity to participate in a program that helps build confidence in young women,” de Blasio said in a news release. “We are grateful to Mayor de Blasio and our city partners for helping us start and expand Troop 6000, which is critically important to helping girls cope with the challenges of homelessness,” Meredith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York, said in a release. “We believe every girl deserves the leadership opportunities and friendship only Girl Scouts provides.” By Abigail Weinberg abigail.weinberg@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Homeless Girl Scout troop smashes cookie sale goalTroop 6000 easily surpassed its targets for its first sale. Homeless Girl Scouts hold first cookie saleThe girls blew past an initial goal of selling 6,000 boxes within the first two days of the sale. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.