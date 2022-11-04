Homeless man cuffed for two sexual assaults in Manhattan

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in Manhattan this year.

Carl Phanor, 29, was arrested on Nov. 3 in connection to two incidents in March and October.

According to police, at 6:10 a.m. on March 27 a 39-year-old woman was jogging on the jogging path near Pier 40 (near Clarkson Street and West Street) when she was allegedly approached by Phanor, who was on a bicycle. Phanor allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and began to choke her.

Police believe that Phanor then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and took her cellphone. He then allegedly fled the scene on his bike in an unknown direction. The victim suffered pain and bruising and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Months later, on Oct. 6, a 48-year-old woman was walking northbound on the FDR Drive service road approaching East 37th Street at 5 a.m. when she was allegedly approached by Phanor from behind. Phanor allegedly put the victim in a chokehold and tried to rape her, ripping her pants in the process.

The victim was able to fight Phanor off, but Phanor allegedly was able to steal the victim’s wallet and cellphone. Phanor then allegedly fled the scene on a bicycle heading toward FDR Drive. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Around 30 minutes after the incident, Phanor allegedly tried to use the victim’s stolen credit card to make an unauthorized purchase at a smoke shop located at 113 1st Avenue.

Phanor was charged with robbery, sexually motivated robbery, grand larceny, strangulation, predatory sex act and criminal sex act.