Horse-drawn carriage drivers in Manhattan were caught on video in apparent violation of a rule restricting where they can pick up passengers.

Earlier this year, the city implemented a rule that moved the 59th Street hack line to three locations inside Central Park.

But in videos recorded by the advocacy group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets (NYCLASS), drivers were caught picking up and soliciting passengers as many as 15 blocks outside of the park.

One driver is seen picking up two people on Seventh Avenue and 44th Street in Times Square on Sept. 30, and another is seen offering to give a ride from outside the American Museum of Natural History on Central Park West in August.

In the latter, a member of NYCLASS is heard asking the driver if the carriage ride would leave from outside the museum.

“You can hop in here,” he says. “Then I can drop you off at a destination. I’ll show you the map … wherever you want to be dropped off.”

NYCLASS, which has called for a complete ban on horse-drawn carriages in the city but was in favor of the relocated hack lines, said the city needs to do a better job enforcing the new rule.

“Since implementing that change the city has completely failed to enforce the new rules,” said Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS. “The predictable result being countless drivers recklessly endangering their horses by unlawfully soliciting rides not just at the old hack line location on 59th Street and outside the Natural History museum, but now brazenly in the heart of Times Square. If the city isn’t willing to enforce the new rules, they’re meaningless.”

The NYPD is tasked with enforcing the hack line rule, a spokeswoman said. No summonses have been issued for the apparent violations caught on video.

A spokeswoman for the carriage driver industry did not return a request for comment. The drivers had tried to fight the relocation of the hack line, arguing it was harmful to the horses, but their lawsuits were dismissed by a Manhattan Supreme Court judge in February.

The Department of Transportation and the mayor’s office, which originally proposed the rule, didn’t respond to requests for comment.