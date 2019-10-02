News Horse-drawn carriage drivers caught in apparent violation of new hack line rule A horse-drawn carriage driver picked up two passengers in Times Square on Sept. 30, according to a video shot by the advocacy group NYCLASS. Photo Credit: New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated October 2, 2019 4:10 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Horse-drawn carriage drivers in Manhattan were caught on video in apparent violation of a rule restricting where they can pick up passengers. Earlier this year, the city implemented a rule that moved the 59th Street hack line to three locations inside Central Park. But in videos recorded by the advocacy group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets (NYCLASS), drivers were caught picking up and soliciting passengers as many as 15 blocks outside of the park. One driver is seen picking up two people on Seventh Avenue and 44th Street in Times Square on Sept. 30, and another is seen offering to give a ride from outside the American Museum of Natural History on Central Park West in August. In the latter, a member of NYCLASS is heard asking the driver if the carriage ride would leave from outside the museum. “You can hop in here,” he says. “Then I can drop you off at a destination. I’ll show you the map … wherever you want to be dropped off.” NYCLASS, which has called for a complete ban on horse-drawn carriages in the city but was in favor of the relocated hack lines, said the city needs to do a better job enforcing the new rule. “Since implementing that change the city has completely failed to enforce the new rules,” said Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS. “The predictable result being countless drivers recklessly endangering their horses by unlawfully soliciting rides not just at the old hack line location on 59th Street and outside the Natural History museum, but now brazenly in the heart of Times Square. If the city isn’t willing to enforce the new rules, they’re meaningless.” The NYPD is tasked with enforcing the hack line rule, a spokeswoman said. No summonses have been issued for the apparent violations caught on video. A spokeswoman for the carriage driver industry did not return a request for comment. The drivers had tried to fight the relocation of the hack line, arguing it was harmful to the horses, but their lawsuits were dismissed by a Manhattan Supreme Court judge in February. The Department of Transportation and the mayor’s office, which originally proposed the rule, didn’t respond to requests for comment. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.