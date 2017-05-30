Horse gets loose in midtown Manhattan and returns to stable unharmed

Hold your horses.

Goldie, the 13-year-old carriage horse that got loose from her midtown stable and took a joy run through Manhattan on Tuesday, added some drama to the evening commute.

Goldie ran down the ramp of the stable on 52nd Street and 12th Avenue and through the streets, making it all the way to Ninth Avenue at about 5 p.m., said Christina Hansen, a spokeswoman for the carriage industry.

Minutes later, the spunky animal spotted some other horses on their way back to the stable and decided to run home herself, Hansen said.

“She was upstairs in her stable and she came down the ramp and decided to go on a little run through the neighborhood — a much higher speed tour than we normally do,” Hansen said.

Goldie has been seen by the vet and cleared with no injuries, she said.

“It’s not really surprising,” said Mandy Tubprang, an employee at Georgio’s Country Grill on the corner of 53rd Street and Ninth Avenue.

A spokesman for the animal rights group NYCLASS pointed to the incident as an example of why the city should take action with regard to carriage horses, even though Goldie returned safely to her stable.

“New York prides itself [in] being the greatest city in the world, and yet its leaders cannot even protect horses from running wild on dangerous city streets,” the spokesman said. “Mayor de Blasio needs to remove his blinders and take immediate action to ensure this never happens again.”