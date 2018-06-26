Queens residents will have a new place to hang along the East River beginning Wednesday with the official opening of the Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park extension.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 11 a.m. will mark the completion of phase two of the joint project between the city Economic Development Corporation and Department of Parks and Recreation, which included a 5.5-acre extension of the park along the waterfront in Long Island City.

The extension begins south of 54th Avenue and wraps around Newtown Creek. It connects with the existing park that was completed in August 2013, resulting in 11 acres of continuous waterfront space for New Yorkers to enjoy.

The new section of the park features panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, courtesy of a sprawling lawn space and a promenade that juts out over the greenspace.

The Hunter’s Point South project, spearheaded by the EDC, is designed to revitalize more than just the previously underused waterfront. It also includes plans for 5,000 apartments, with at least 60 percent of the units set aside as affordable housing for low-, moderate-, and middle-income families. Phase one of the project included two mixed-use buildings with 900 residential units as well as about 20,000 square feet of new retail space.