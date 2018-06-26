LATEST PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
News

Hunter’s Point South Park phase 2 opening offers extra 5.5 acres of waterfront greenspace

The first phase of the Hunter’s Point South revitalization opened in 2013.

Hunter's Point South Waterfront Park phase two, which

Hunter's Point South Waterfront Park phase two, which opens to the public Wednesday, is seen here in this artist rendering. Photo Credit: Thomas Balsley Associates

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Queens residents will have a new place to hang along the East River beginning Wednesday with the official opening of the Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park extension.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 11 a.m. will mark the completion of phase two of the joint project between the city Economic Development Corporation and Department of Parks and Recreation, which included a 5.5-acre extension of the park along the waterfront in Long Island City.

The extension begins south of 54th Avenue and wraps around Newtown Creek. It connects with the existing park that was completed in August 2013, resulting in 11 acres of continuous waterfront space for New Yorkers to enjoy.

The new section of the park features panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, courtesy of a sprawling lawn space and a promenade that juts out over the greenspace.

The Hunter’s Point South project, spearheaded by the EDC, is designed to revitalize more than just the previously underused waterfront. It also includes plans for 5,000 apartments, with at least 60 percent of the units set aside as affordable housing for low-, moderate-, and middle-income families. Phase one of the project included two mixed-use buildings with 900 residential units as well as about 20,000 square feet of new retail space.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

News photos & videos

Celebrate July Fourth in NYC at these parties Where to celebrate the Fourth of July
Comedians share worst subway experiences
Get locked up in these escape rooms across Can you get out of these NYC escape rooms?
Even books on certain topics within different countries Lovers of travel and culture flock to Idlewild Books
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will have The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks
Jimmy Fallon, Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin 28 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter