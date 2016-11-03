Hunts Point medical marijuana dispensary to open with information session

The PharmaCannis Bronx Dispensary will host an information session for patients on Nov. 5.

A new medical marijuana dispensary will open in Hunts Point in the Bronx next week.

The PharmaCannis Bronx Dispensary will officially open on Monday morning, but will host an information session on Saturday, according to a spokesman for the company.

“Saturday is really critical,” the spokesman, Fred Polsinelli, said. “We’re relying on the community to show up on [Saturday] so we can educate them. The idea is for people to leave with a really good of understanding for the new form of health care that’s available for them.”

From noon to 3 p.m. New Yorkers can head to the dispensary for tours, have their questions answered, and lunch.

The dispensary opens for business for registered patients at 405 Hunts Point Ave. at 9 a.m. on Monday.

“Hunts Point is a geographically good area to serve the lower Hudson Valley and also New York City,” Polsinelli said. “It’s also a historically underutilized area that we want to be part of the revitalization.”

Currently in New York, eligible patients are those suffering from cancer, HIV infection or AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury with spasticity, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, neuropathy, and Huntington’s disease; or those with an associated or complicating conditions, including severe or chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, or severe or persistent muscle spasms, according to the New York State Department of Health.

New Yorkers who qualify must be certified by a registered doctor and then register with the state’s Medical Marijuana program.