As Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas on Monday, coastal residents of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were preparing for the monster storm.

Dorian was downgraded to a Category 4 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale late Monday morning but the hurricane remains a major threat, peeling off roofs and snapping power lines as it stalled over Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is forecast to move "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast early Tuesday morning before moving up close to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina late Wednesday night and Thursday, the NHC said.

Strong wind gusts and high surf were already being reported along the coast of Florida Monday afternoon. Over 1 million people along the East Coast have been ordered to evacuate as the hurricane advanced.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Dorian will continue to move up the East Coast, but the storm will head farther out to sea as it heads north.

New York City is not currently forecast to be hit by the hurricane, according to the latest models from the NHC, but the East End of Long Island could be clipped by the storm on Saturday. While Dorian is expected to weaken significantly by then, the storm could still pack wind gusts up to 85 mph.

Based on maximum sustained winds, Dorian is tied with Gilbert in 1988, Wilma in 2005 and the 1935 Labor Day hurricane for the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record.

Hurricane Allen in 1980 was the most powerful, with sustained winds of 190 mph, the NHC said.

With Reuters