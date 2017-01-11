Immigrants in NYC make up nearly half of workforce, comptroller’s report says

There are 3.3 million foreign-born New Yorkers, according to the report.

Immigrants make up about 46% of the city’s workforce, according to a new report by Comptroller Scott Stringer released on Wednesday.

There are 3.3 million foreign-born New Yorkers, which make up about 40% of the city’s total population. Data for the report was delineated from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey.

“We have not just a moral imperative to be true to our values and stand up to anti-immigrant policies, but an economic imperative as well,” Stringer said in a statement. “The contributions that immigrants make to our economy are enormous.”

The report comes as President-elect Donald Trump, who made immigration a hot topic during his campaign, prepares to take office next week.

In terms of country of origin, the Dominican Republic represents the largest share of the city’s immigrant population with 13.7%. China comes in second, making up 10% of the city’s immigrant population.