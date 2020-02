The driver remained on the scene, and it was not immediately clear if he would be charged.

An 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by an SUV in Flatbush Wednesday as she was trying to cross the street, police said.

The little girl, Jadann Williams, was crossing East 22nd Street, near Ditmas Avenue, when a 35-year-old man driving a Toyota SUV slammed into her just before 5:10 p.m.

Williams, who lived on that block, was taken to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

