Jagger’s bandmates offer their condolences to L’Wren Scott

The rest of the Rolling Stones publicly expressed their condolences Wednesday over the apparent suicide of L’Wren Scott, Mick Jagger’s longtime girlfriend, as one of the late fashion designer’s friends revealed Scott was set to close her business this week.

The band, who canceled seven shows in Australia and New Zealand after Scott was found dead in her Chelsea apartment Monday, said they were just as shocked to hear the news and have been supporting Jagger as he deals with the tragedy

“No one saw this coming . . . Mick’s always been my soul brother and we love him . . . we’re thick as thieves and we’re all feeling for the man . . . we really hate to disappoint our fans but we’ll see everyone really soon,” guitarist Keith Richards said in a statement.

Fellow Stones member Ronnie Wood thanked the fans for their support and patience as they take time off to cope with the loss.

“Without a doubt we intend to be back out on that stage as soon as we can,” he said.

Scott, 49, whose real name is Luann Bambrough, was found by her assistant hanging from a doorknob by a scarf inside her apartment at 200 Eleventh Avenue Monday morning. No suicide note or drugs were found in the apartment, according to police.

Scott’s dresses and other designs were favorites among several celebrities and dignitaries including Sarah Jessica Parker and Michelle Obama.

Despite the acclaims from other members in the fashion world, Scott’s company, LS Fashion LTD, reported a negative net worth of $5.5 million in 2012.

Cathy Horyn, a former New York Times fashion critic and longtime friend, revealed in a New York Times essay published online Tuesday night that Scott was planning to announce that she was closing her business Wednesday.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death, but the medical examiner’s office didn’t release results as of presstime.

Jagger, 70, flew from Australia to New York after she was found dead and said in a statment he was “devastated.” His spokeswoman denied rumors that the couple had recently split up after 13 years of dating.