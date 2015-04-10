Joe Biden steals pacifier from Michael Bloomberg’s grandson

What do you do when the Vice President steals your baby’s pacifier?

No, this wasn’t a plot on “Veep.” Vice President Joe Biden was photographed with the pacifier of Michael Bloomberg’s grandson, Jasper, during a ceremony honoring the former New York City mayor on Wednesday.

Bloomberg’s daughter, Georgina Bloomberg, posted the photo of Biden with the handle of her son’s pacifier in his mouth, with the caption: “What’s a boy to do when the Vice President steals your pacifier?”

Not sure if it was rhetorical question, but if not, the answer should be: Contact The Onion. Immediately.