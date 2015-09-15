Joseph Danclair of the Bronx sought in slayings of two women at different NYC hotels: NYPD

Police said Danclair spent time with each woman before they died.

Police are seeking a 36-year-old man suspected of killing two women in hotel rooms, including one in Times Square.

The first victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found inside the Bushwick Hotel in East Williambsurg on July 23, police said.

Joseph Danclair, of the Bronx, is also suspected of killing a 43-year-old woman inside the Manhattan Broadway Hotel, on 38th Street near Times Square, on Sept. 8.

Police said Danclair spent time with each woman before they died, but he didn’t know them personally. Danclair is described as about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 170 pounds, with two tattoos: two praying hands on his right upper arm, and a rose on his left upper arm.