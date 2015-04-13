Brooklyn man sentenced after 2013 hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman and husband

Raizy Glauber was seven-months pregnant at the time of her tragic death.

A Brooklyn driver was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday for 2013 hit-and-run that killed an Orthodox Jewish couple who were on their way to the hospital to check on their unborn baby, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

The driver, 46-year-old Julio Acevedo, was speeding at about 70 mph down Kent Avenue in Williamsburg at about 12:15 a.m. on March 3, 2013, when he swerved around cars and crashed into the livery cab carrying Nathan Glauber, 21, and his pregnant wife, Raizy.

Raizy, also 21, was seven-months pregnant and had experienced some pains in the middle of the night, so the family decided to head to the hospital. Their son, Tanchem, was delivered alive, but died the next day, Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson said in a statement.

The driver of the cab suffered minor injuries.

“Today’s sentence shows our determination to get justice for Nathan and Raizy Glauber, and their son, Tanchem, whom the defendant killed by driving recklessly and then just walked away,” Thompson said in the statement. “Hopefully, it will help in some way to bring solace to their families.”

Acevedo apparently said he jumped out of his car after the crash, saw the wreckage and fled, Thompson added. He was arrested in Pennsylvania four days later.

Acevedo was convicted in February of two counts of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

The top charge only held a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, but the sentence was bumped up because Acevedo was considered a “persistent felony offender,” according to the DA’s office.