Justin Fallu, 14, fatally stabbed in front of a party in the Bronx; suspect sought

Police are looking for a man in his late teens to early 20s who allegedly stabbed several teens, including one fatally, in front of a Bronx party over the weekend.

The man, who goes by the nickname “Shaq,” allegedly attacked 14-year-old Justin Fallu at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, stabbing him to death in the chest, police said.

Three other teens were also stabbed: two 18-year-old men in the chest and a 17-year-old boy in the shoulder.

The group had left a house party inside an apartment building on Barnes Avenue when the fight erupted, police said. It was not immediately clear what the fight was about.

All four were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, but Fallu did not survive the trip, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue du-rag, blue jeans, a red shirt and allegedly had a knife on him, police said.