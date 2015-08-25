Bronx woman charged with stabbing boyfriend to death

It was not immediately clear why Dorsey attacked her boyfriend.

A Bronx woman was held without bail on Monday night after being accused of stabbing her 51-year-old boyfriend to death over the weekend.

Justine Dorsey, 24, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The couple lived together in a Morrisania area apartment on East 169th Street. That is where Dorsey apparently stabbed Theron Hamilton once in the chest just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

It was not immediately clear why Dorsey allegedly attacked her boyfriend.

Hamilton was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, but was pronounced dead there.

Dorsey’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28.