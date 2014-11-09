Kevin Weekes charged after crashing into group in Queens, killing Kevin Lewis

Kevin Weekes has been charged with murder after police say he crashed his car into a group in Queens — killing one and injuring two.

Weekes, 20, allegedly got into an argument with a group of people near a banquet hall in the Laurelton area of Queens on Saturday night, police said.

It was not immediately clear what the argument was about.

Weekes eventually got in his car, a 2012 Nissan Altima, and sped up onto the curb, hitting a group of three who were outside a celebration near the corner of Merrick Boulevard and 225th Street at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

A 20-year-old man, Kevin Lewis, suffered severe trauma to his head and torso. He was pinned underneath the car and died at the scene, police said.

A 19-year-old woman, who suffered injuries to her back and neck, and a 21-year-old woman, who suffered head and leg injuries, were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Both are listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver, who suffered a stab wound to his stomach at some point, tried to run away from the crash, but was found a short time later, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was stabbed before or after the collision.

He was taken to a Queens hospital and placed in police custody. He was charged with murder, three counts of assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.