Kevin Weekes charged after crashing into group in Queens, killing Kevin Lewis

Alison Fox
November 9, 2014
Two women were critically injured.

Kevin Weekes has been charged with murder after police say he crashed his car into a group in Queens — killing one and injuring two.

Weekes, 20, allegedly got into an argument with a group of people near a banquet hall in the Laurelton area of Queens on Saturday night, police said.

It was not immediately clear what the argument was about.

Weekes eventually got in his car, a 2012 Nissan Altima, and sped up onto the curb, hitting a group of three who were outside a celebration near the corner of Merrick Boulevard and 225th Street at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

A 20-year-old man, Kevin Lewis, suffered severe trauma to his head and torso. He was pinned underneath the car and died at the scene, police said.

A 19-year-old woman, who suffered injuries to her back and neck, and a 21-year-old woman, who suffered head and leg injuries, were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Both are listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver, who suffered a stab wound to his stomach at some point, tried to run away from the crash, but was found a short time later, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was stabbed before or after the collision.

He was taken to a Queens hospital and placed in police custody. He was charged with murder, three counts of assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

