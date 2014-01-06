KKB Talk: Starting Georgetown Cupcake from scratch

Get your sugar tooth ready. Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne are the co-founders of Georgetown Cupcake, stars of …

Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne are the co-founders of Georgetown Cupcake, stars of the hit TLC series “DC Cupcakes” and best-selling authors of the books “The Cupcake Diaries: Recipes and Memories from the Sisters of Georgetown Cupcake” and “Sweet Celebrations: Our Favorite Cupcake Recipes, Memories, and Decorating Secrets That Add Sparkle to Any Occasion.”

Inspired by their grandmother, Katherine and Sophie in 2008 traded their careers in fashion and venture capital to follow their passion for baking, opening Georgetown Cupcake in Washington, D.C.

Since then, the sisters have expanded with locations in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and in other cities around the country.

And these cupcake bakers aren’t fooling around: You can get these cupcakes delivered anywhere, and they are delicious. (Try the Super Bowl-themed cupcakes for a fun halftime treat next month.)

Montagne clued us in on following your dream — even if it’s making frosting.

QWhat’s your favorite cupcake?

A Katherine likes salted caramel and

I like hazelnut.QWhat put you on the cupcake map?

A Baking cupcakes fresh in our open kitchen. We love for people to love to see how the food is made. We use the very best ingredients. Our apples are grated by hand.

QWere you afraid to go on TV? A We were afraid of making mistakes

on TV, but we quickly learned to forget that.

Our job is to get the best cupcakes delivered on time.

Q What’s the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A There is no such thing as a perfect thing day, and every day something goes wrong. We are constantly learning how to problem-solve and troubleshoot. … It’s just cupcakes.QWhat’s your business model?

A Our model is to make each location special. We tried to choose neighborhoods that are special. We loved SoHo, and Mercer between Spring and Prince streets; [it’s] very romantic.

QHow do you stay thin making cupcakes?A We are always on our feet all day long.

QAny advice for future entrepreneurs?A Go for it and don’t be afraid.