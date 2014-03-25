L’Wren Scott laid to rest

The service took place in Los Angeles.

The late fashion designer L’Wren Scott was laid to rest Tuesday at a Los Angeles funeral home, according to her representatives.

Scott, 49, was found hanging by a scarf in her Chelsea apartment on March 17. Her death was determined to be a suicide by the city’s medical examiner.

Scott’s longtime partner, Mick Jagger, was among those present at the funeral, which was held at Hollywood Forever Funeral Home.

Among the celebrities Scott had dressed are Christina Hendricks, Oprah Winfrey, Uma Thurman and First Lady Michelle Obama.