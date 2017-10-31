Chaos erupted on the west side of lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon when a truck driver purposely drove for more than 10 blocks down the West Side Highway's popular bike path, police said.

The investigation into what is being called an act of terrorism extended into Tuesday evening.

Here's what we know so far, according to the NYPD, as well as state and local officials.

What we do know

- A man driving a Home Depot rental pickup truck drove onto the West Side Highway's bike path near Houston Street around 3 p.m.

- He drove south on the bike path to Chambers Street.

- Eight people were killed and 11 people were injured.

- The suspect crashed into a school bus; two children and two adults on the bus were among the injured.

- He was armed with a pellet gun and a paintball gun.

- An NYPD officer shot the suspect in the abdomen; he was taken into custody and moved to a hospital.

- The suspect was identified by a police source as Sayfullo Saipov, 29.

- Mayor Bill de Blasio described the attack as an “act of terror.”

- The suspect made statements at the scene that indicated the attack was related to terrorism, according to police.

- State and federal investigators, including the FBI, are assisting the NYPD in their investigation.

What we don’t know

- The names of the victims who were killed.

- The motive, beyond that it was an act of terror.

- Where the suspect is from or if he has any ties to New York City.

- Where the suspect got the weapons.

- Where the suspect got the Home Depot rental truck.

- If the suspect has a criminal history.

- If an international terror group is connected to the attack.