Five Argentines, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, and a Belgian were among the eight people killed in the terror attack in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, officials said.

The Argentine citizens were identified as Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi by the Argentine Consulate in a tweet Monday night. A sixth Argentine, identified as Martín Ludovico Marro, was injured in the attack, the consulate said. Ten other people were reported injured, the FDNY said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders confirmed in a tweet that another victim was a citizen of Belgium, but he did not identify the individual.

Further details and the identities of the other victims were not immediately known.

The suspect in the attack, identified by a police source as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is a Uzbekistan native who lives in Paterson, New Jersey. He plowed a rented Home Depot pickup truck into the West Side Highway bike lane near Houston Street at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, hitting cyclists and pedestrians.

Nuestras más sinceras condolencias por el fallecimiento de Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij y Hernán Ferruchi pic.twitter.com/CdDAAEUDep — CancilleríaArgentina (@CancilleriaARG) November 1, 2017 I am deeply saddened to announce a belgian victim in #Manhattan - I express my condolences to the family and friends 🇧🇪🇺🇸 — didier reynders (@dreynders) October 31, 2017

After crashing the truck into a school bus, he got out brandishing what later turned out to be a pellet gun and a paintball gun, police said. He was shot by an NYPD officer and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center.

Saipov allegedly shouted “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great,” and left a note near the truck pledging allegiance to ISIS, law enforcement sources said.