Six people were injured after the driver of a sedan crashed into three vehicles and mounted a sidewalk in lower Manhattan, police and fire department officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street — close to Zuccotti Park — when the driver of a sedan collided with an SUV near the intersection, according to police. The SUV then careened into a cyclist as the driver of the sedan continued on.

The sedan then struck another vehicle before finally driving up a sidewalk into a parked car, authorities said.

The six injured suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police. One suspect, the driver of the sedan, was taken into custody, police said.

Bill Fuchs, 71, saw the EMTs load the bicyclist — a woman — into an ambulance.

“They had her in a stretcher and a neck brace,” he said. “She seemed responsive and was awake. I don’t know if she had a helmet. I hope she did.”