Luna the husky puppy returned to Bronx family following burglary, authorities say

Police made two arrests and returned a stolen Siberian husky puppy to her family.

Two men have been arrested in the theft of a Siberian husky puppy stolen this past week during a burglary. The dog, named Luna, has been returned to her family.

The NYPD said a Bronx man returned to his Underhill Avenue apartment on early Tuesday afternoon to find it “in disarray,” with the dog missing. The door lock had been broken, police said.

Police say $1,000 in cash, a bunch of Air Jordan sneakers and a Sony PlayStation 4 were also stolen.

The New York Daily News reported that authorities tracked down Luna after one of the suspects called the dog’s owner and offered to reveal the puppy’s location for a $500 reward. Cops arrived to the location Friday, where they found six suspects and the missing puppy.

Authorities have since arrested two of those suspects, a 15-year-old youth and 21-year-old Collin Small, in connection with the alleged burglary. They have been charged with criminal possession of stolen property.