Man, 46, found dead inside deli in Jamaica, Queens: NYPD

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was found shot inside the Jamaica, Queens, deli where he worked around 6:30 a.m. Saturday after police responded to a call, the NYPD said.

Mamadou N. Diallo, 46, found with a gunshot wound to his head, was unresponsive and pronounced dead inside Sunshine Deli, 111-08 Merrick Blvd., police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD is looking for two men captured on surveillance video, both described as 5-foot-seven-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall and wearing hoodies. If you have information: Call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.