Man, 69, struck by cop car on UWS

A 69-year-old man was hit by a police car on the Upper West Side Sunday while he was crossing the street, police said.

The police car struck the man as it was heading driving north on Broadway near 78th Street at about 1:30 p.m., police said. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center where he is in stable condition.

Alessa Mieses, 27, was arriving to work at Blossom, a nearby accessories store, just minutes after the incident. She said she saw the victim laying on the ground with several plastic bags strewn around him.

“He was laying there. I didn’t see him move once,” she said. “Everyone was just wondering what was going on. There were two or three officers with the guy on the pavement.”

The incident is under investigation, police said.

