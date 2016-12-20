Man arrested at Newark airport for trying to bring handgun through security, officials say

Christopher Brown was caught with the Glock-23, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, officials said.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for trying to bring a loaded handgun through an airport checkpoint, a spokeswoman with the Transportation Security Administration said on Tuesday.

Christopher Brown, 30, from Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was caught with the Glock-23, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in his backpack on Monday as he tried to pass through security at Newark Liberty International Airport, authorities said.

He was scheduled to fly to Dallas, according to a Port Authority spokesman.

Brown apparently said he didn’t realize he had the gun in what was his hunting backpack when he was caught.

Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Port Authority spokesman.

Arraignment information for Brown was not immediately available.