Man at U.S. Open Kids’ Day event tried to kidnap girl, police say

Police are searching for a man who they said tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at the U.S. Open Kids’ Day event in Queens on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Above, people attend the kids’ day event at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Aug. 27, 2016. Photo Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Police are on the hunt for a man who tried to kidnap a young girl during the U.S. Open Kids’ Day event in Queens on Saturday.

According to investigators, the suspect walked up to an 11-year-old girl near the practice courts at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing around 5:45 p.m., grabbed her by the wrist and threatened to harm her if she didn’t go with him.

Police said the girl was able to pull her arm free and kick the suspect before getting away.

The suspect then fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police described the suspect as being 25 to 35 years old, weighing 200 pounds and standing 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 with a tattoo with words on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with stripes, khaki shorts and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.

Correction: An earlier version of this article featured a surveillance image of a potential suspect released by the NYPD; police have since stated the man in that image is no longer a suspect.