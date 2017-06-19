Man attacked baby, mother in Coney Island on Father’s Day, police source says

The baby was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with head trauma in the Father’s Day attack, police said.

Shaquan Taylor, 18, was arrested on Sunday, June 18, 2017, just minutes after he allegedly struck an infant and her mother, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nick Laham

A Brooklyn man was charged with beating a 1-year-old girl and attacking her mother on Father’s Day, a police source said Monday. The beating left the little girl in critical condition.

Shaquan Taylor, 18, was arrested on Sunday just minutes after he allegedly struck little Nylaha Lewis, police sources said.

Taylor then went after Nylaha’s mother, 17-year-old Tammy Lewis, following her from the Coney Island apartment down to the lobby. Police said he hit Tammy Lewis while she was holding her young daughter, causing bruises and cuts on her head and face.

Nylaha suffered head trauma and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where she remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, police said.

Taylor was arrested at about 4 p.m., just outside the apartment building, and charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, police said. He was awaiting arraignment on Monday.

Taylor has 6 prior arrests, including one for trespassing.