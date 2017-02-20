Man beaten at Dongan Hills restaurant after trying to get into restroom, cops say

The victim was treated for lacerations and bruising to his face, police said.

This one’s a loo-loo.

Police said Monday they were looking for two suspects who beat up a 60-year-old man in a Staten Island restaurant earlier this month.

The victim was beaten after he tried to get into a restroom at Max’s Es-Ca restaurant in Dongan Hills on Feb. 11.

The first suspect, seemingly angry at the effort, started hitting the victim after he emerged from the restroom about 11 p.m., police said.

A second man then joined in on the pummeling, police said. Both suspects are described as 30 to 40 years old.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was treated for lacerations and bruising to his face, police said.