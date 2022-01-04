Man booked on murder and gun possession charges for deadly Brooklyn shooting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting that left a man dead last month.

According to police, at 5:49 p.m. on Dec. 9 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 296 Broadway. Upon their arrival, officers found 34-year-old Augustin Santiago with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Santiago to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation found that the victim had gotten into an argument with 23-year-old Manhattan resident Christopher Jones inside the nearby bodega prior to the shooting.

On Jan. 2, police arrested Jones, who was already in custody at Rikers Island for an unrelated reason, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. At this time, the NYPD could not provide the reason why Jones was previously arrested.