Man charged in assault, robbery near Stuyvesant Town, NYPD says

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexually motivated assault on a 30-year-old woman near Stuyvesant Town last month, according to police.

The NYPD said Frankie Simmons, 25, of Manhattan, was arrested Monday.

The attack on May 29 happened around 2:20 a.m. near East 18th Street and First Avenue, police said.

Simmons is accused of attacking the female victim from behind, putting her in a chokehold and dragging her to floor, police said. When the victim fought back, police said Simmons allegedly punched her in the face until she was unconscious.

Police said when the woman woke up, her cellphone was missing and her underwear had been lowered to her knees. She was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

On Monday, Simmons was charged with robbery, sexually motivated assault and strangulation, according to police.