Suspect caught on camera critically injuring man during unprovoked attack outside of Bronx restaurant: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with head wounds outside of a Bronx restaurant last week.

According to the NYPD, at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 12 officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man who was assaulted outside of Fuego Tipico Restaurant, located at 163 East 188th St. Upon their arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man on the ground unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head.

Further investigation revealed that the victim left the restaurant, stopped and saw several individuals talking. Then, an unidentified man exited the restaurant, put on a pair of gloves and walked up behind the victim. Without provocation or any prior conversation, the suspect punched the victim in the face before going back into the restaurant and later to parts unknown.

The victim suffered a skull fracture, a broken cheekbone and bleeding on his brain as a result. Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police released photos and video of the suspect taken from the incident location:

The suspect is described as a partially balding adult man with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.