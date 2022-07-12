Pennsylvania man cuffed in fatal stabbing at Brooklyn apartment building

According to police, at 8;31 a.m. on July 11 police responded to a 911 call regarding a man bleeding from his wrist outside of 325 76th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 22-year-old Jaymir Brasby, of Naty Glo, Pennsylvania, outside the building with lacerations to his hands. Brasby was taken to Lutheran Hospital by paramedics in stable condition.

Further investigation found that 39-year-old Sean Gregg, a resident of the building, was found unconscious in the hallway of the building with a stab wound to his back. Paramedics declared Cregg dead at the scene.

Brasby was taken into custody and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

At this time, police could not confirm what led to the stabbing or if Brasby and Cregg were connected prior to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.