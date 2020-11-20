Man dies of injuries after jumping in front of oncoming train in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died on Friday morning after he jumped in front of an oncoming train in Manhattan, police say.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a call of a man on the tracks at 34th Street—Penn Station at 9:19 a.m. on Nov. 20. Upon their arrival, it was confirmed that a man had been hit by an oncoming northbound 1 train at the station.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that a motorman at the station witnessed the victim jumping onto the tracks as the train pulled into the station. EMS declared the victim, who has yet to be identified, dead at the scene.

No criminality is suspected in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.